International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. 722,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,214. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.