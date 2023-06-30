International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 11,066 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,531. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

