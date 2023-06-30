International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.79 on Friday, hitting $872.36. 299,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

