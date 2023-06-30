International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 422,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,336. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

