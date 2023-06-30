International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,418. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.