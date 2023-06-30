International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,789. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.