International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PT Raised to $38.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.88. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $21,798,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

