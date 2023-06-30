InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 42 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

