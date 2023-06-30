Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.