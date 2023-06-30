Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 425.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSCS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
