Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 425.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

