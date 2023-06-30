Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 109,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

VCV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 35,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,833. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

