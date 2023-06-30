Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

