Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.