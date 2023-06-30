Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.41

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.55. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 95,656 shares traded.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 89,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

