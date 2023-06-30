Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.41

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.55. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 95,656 shares traded.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
