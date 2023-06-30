Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Cut by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 5,555,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.