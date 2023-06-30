Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.4% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

RSP stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. 657,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,603. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

