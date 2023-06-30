Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Boosted by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,368 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 6.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

