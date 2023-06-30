Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLV opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.