Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
