Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.