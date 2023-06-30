Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

PSCH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

