Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.10. 2,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
