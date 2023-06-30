Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 753,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,283,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

