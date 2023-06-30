Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 30th (ATD, CJR.B, CP, CPX, CTM, ERO, GTLS, NPI, ROK, SLNA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 30th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) was given a C$0.85 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) had its assumes rating reissued by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

