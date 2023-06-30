Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

