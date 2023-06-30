IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.18. 3,875,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,473,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

