IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Plans $0.08 Dividend

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential.

