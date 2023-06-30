iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 392.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

