iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.60. 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.58.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

