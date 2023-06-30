iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 423,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 334,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.