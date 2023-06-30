iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,419 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $63,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 470,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

