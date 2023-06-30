iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,025 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.