iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.