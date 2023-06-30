iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stock Position Lessened by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,120. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

