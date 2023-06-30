iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 49,931,103 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 177,216.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,473,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,173. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.