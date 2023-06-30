iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 1988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

