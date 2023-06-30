iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,478 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

