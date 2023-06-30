iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

IMTM traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,590. The firm has a market cap of $980.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

