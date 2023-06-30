iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

