iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.