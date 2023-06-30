iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.94

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

