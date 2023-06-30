iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Cut by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $243.46. 109,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

