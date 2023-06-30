iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

