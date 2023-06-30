iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.54. 239,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.