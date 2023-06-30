iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.48

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $254.48 and last traded at $253.90, with a volume of 55337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,236.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,199 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

