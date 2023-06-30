iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $207.19. 42,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,817. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $207.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day moving average is $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

