iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,088. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.