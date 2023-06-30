iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.37 and last traded at C$30.37. 1,538,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,546,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.68.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

