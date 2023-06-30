iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 187,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,091. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.