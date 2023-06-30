J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 433 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 5,371,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,743,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

